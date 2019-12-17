PB: Wild deer strays into crowded locality, rescued

A sambar deer strayed into a crowded locality in Palahigate area of Punjab's Kapurthala district on Tuesday, causing panic. Eyewitnesses said some residents ran indoors after spotting the deer.

A team of Phillaur Forest and Wildlife department reached the spot after getting the information, officials said. The deer was cornered into a narrow lane and caught, they said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)