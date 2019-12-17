Left Menu
Hospital seeks HC advice on preserving bodies of rape accused

  • PTI
  • Hyderabad
  • Updated: 17-12-2019 17:29 IST
  • Created: 17-12-2019 17:29 IST
The state-run Gandhi Hospital here has sought a directive from the Telangana High Court over preserving the bodies of the four accused in the rape-murder of a woman veterinarian, who were later killed in an alleged encounter with the police. The directive was sought following concerns expressed by the hospital's forensic experts over keeping the bodies.

The forensic professor who preserved the bodies is expressing his concern how long we preserve the bodies Because, we cannot keep bodies for any more, longer time, a senior medical official at the Gandhi hospital told PTI on Tuesday. The forensic professor's views have been forwarded to the high court for guidance and orders from the court were awaited.

"Whatever the forensic professor has said is his concern over maintaining the bodies for a longer period. With his reference, we have approached high court...," the official said. "So, we asked for the high court to kindly give us the direction what should be done next, he said adding whatever the high court says they will follow.

As per the forensic expert's views, the bodies have been in good condition, but he needs further guidelines as to what is to be done as no cut-off time has been given, he said. The bodies have been preserved in sub-zero temperature, he said.

The bodies were to be preserved till December 13 as per the high court's directives earlier, the official said, adding that no further directives have been received from the high court. The four men, accused in the rape and murder of the woman veterinarian, were killed in an alleged encounter with police near here on December 6.

The four accused were arrested on November 29 for allegedly raping and killing the woman veterinarian by smothering her and later burning her body. They were allegedly gunned down by the police after the accused snatched the firearm of the law enforcers at Chattanpalli when they were taken to the scene of crime near the culvert, under which the charred remains of the 25-year- old veterinarian were found on November 28, to recover her phone, wrist-watch and others pertaining to the case.

The Supreme Court had appointed a three-member inquiry commission headed by former apex court judge V S Sirpurkar to probe into the circumstances that led to the alleged encounter of the four accused in the gang-rape and murder of the veterinarian. The apex court had said the preservation of the bodies shall continue until further orders..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

