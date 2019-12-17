Left Menu
Nigerian national among three arrested for smuggling drugs

Three people, including a Nigerian national, has been arrested in connection with smuggling drugs here, police said on Tuesday. Anubhav Dushad, 35, Renuka ,27, and Nigerian national Christ Jole, 28, have been identified as members of a narcotic drug cartel, they said.

Twelve kg heroin worth Rs 50 crores in the international market has been recovered from them, police said. The arrest was made on December 15 after police received information that Dushad would deliver a huge consignment of heroin to Renuka near the New Delhi Railway Station at around 7.00 am, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Special Cell) P S Kushwah said.

The woman drug courier would further deliver the consignment to their Punjab-based counterpart, he said. A trap was laid near the New Delhi Railway Station and Dushad along with Renuka were nabbed from the spot, he added.

During interrogation, Dushad disclosed that he used to receive heroin from various persons of African origin residing in Delhi and then further supplied the same to different people in various parts of north India through Renuka. Both have disclosed that they have been indulging in the supply of heroin in Delhi and Punjab for the last two years, the DCP said. Dushad also said he had procured the recovered heroin from Jole, who was residing in Delhi's Shiv Vihar area and that he had to send this drug to their Punjab-based counterparts through Renuka, he said.

Jole, was later nabbed from Delhi's Shiv Vihar area, he added. The Nigerian national said he used to receive heroin from another Nigerian national, Peter, who further used to get supply of heroin from a person of Afghanistan.

Jole also revealed that apart from supplying heroin in various parts of the country, he and his associates also used to supply drugs in other countries like France, Italy, Canada, UK and the UAE through couriers, police said.

