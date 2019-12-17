J&K: Army pays tribute to soldier killed in ceasefire violation by Pak

The Army on Tuesday paid tributes to Havildar Chougule Jotiba Ganpati, who was killed in unprovoked ceasefire violation by Pakistan in the Gurez sector of Jammu and Kashmir on Monday. "In a solemn ceremony, Lt Gen Asit Mistry, GOC Delhi Area and Colonel of the Maratha Light Infantry along with Lt Gen K J S Dhillon, Chinar Corps Commander and all ranks paid homage to the martyr on behalf of the proud nation," a defense spokesperson said.

He said in a show of solidarity, representatives from other security agencies also joined in to pay their last respects to the martyr. "Havildar Chougule Jotiba Ganpati was manning a forward post on the line of duty in Gurez Sector, where he sustained bullet injuries during the unprovoked Cease Fire Violation by Pakistan," the spokesperson said.

He said the soldier was provided immediate first aid and evacuated to the nearest medical station, but succumbed to his injuries. Ganpati, 37, had joined the Army in 2002. He belonged to Mahagaon village of Gadhinglaj Tehsil in District Kolhapur, Maharashtra.

He is survived by a wife and two sons. The spokesperson said the mortal remains of the soldier were taken for last rites to his native place, where he would be laid to rest with full military honors.

"In this hour of grief, the Army stands in solidarity with the bereaved family and remains committed to their dignity and well being," he added.

