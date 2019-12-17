Left Menu
Development News Edition

Murder accused killed, 2 cops hurt in UP courtroom firing

  • PTI
  • |
  • Bijnor
  • |
  • Updated: 17-12-2019 18:00 IST
  • |
  • Created: 17-12-2019 18:00 IST
Murder accused killed, 2 cops hurt in UP courtroom firing

Assailants opened fire in a courtroom here on Tuesday, killing a murder accused and injuring three others, including two policemen, officials said. Among the three men arrested by police after the attack in the Chief Judicial Magistrate's court was the son of the man murdered six months back, police said.

The incident occurred when the three assailants entered into the courtroom and showered bullets on two accused in the murder of a property dealer, Haji Ehsaan, and his nephew in Najibabad area of the district. Both were brought to the CJM court for hearing from Tihar jail in Delhi Tuesday afternoon when the assailants fired at them, leaving main accused Shahnawaz dead, SP Sanjeev Tyagi said.

Shahnawaz's co-accused Jabbar suffered serious injuries and was referred to Meerut hospital, the SP said. Two policemen, who rushed to save the victims, were also injured in the firing, Tyagi said.

Chief Judicial Magistrate (CJM) Yogesh Kumar escaped unhurt, the SP said. Police arrested all the three attackers after chasing them in the court compound. Haji Ehsaan's son is also among those arrested, the SP said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

IIM Ahmedabad protests: Around 50 protesters detained; visuals go viral

Malayalam actors come down against CAA, police action against students

Impact of Essar Steel case resolution to boost Q3 profit; also a huge positive for economy: SBI Chairman Rajnish Kumar.

Tracking system will help serve rail commuters better: Angadi

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on CAB: ‘Shame’ and ‘Illegal’ are buzz words on twitter on Citizenship Amendment Bill 2019  

Sentiment analysis of Twitter users reveals that a huge majority of people used the word shame and illegal to express their sentiments on the Citizenship Amendment Bill CAB 2019. This indicates failure of the government machinery in taking ...

Trade Wars deflated Climate Action in COP25 and hopes on Paris Agreement

The US-China Trade War is often in the limelight for its multi-dimensional nature and has become a synonymous to the trade war.&#160; However, the trade war per se is not singular in the contemporary world. The very existence of lesser high...

JNU Administration's 100-meter challenge before JNUSU

For the first time in its history, Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU Administration is seeking permanent deployment of local police to keep protesting students at 100 meters away from the Administrative Block. It would be interesting to see h...

Sentiment Analysis of Twitter users during COP25: Governments losing trust on Climate Action

Sentiment analysis of Twitter users during COP25 in Madrid, being held from December 2-13, shows widespread fear on climate change due to global warming but almost no trust on governments in meeting the emission targets. In the analysis the...

Videos

Latest News

BFI quashes media reports, sticks to Olympic qualifying criteria

Boxing Federation of India BFI on Tuesday brushed aside the media speculations and remained steadfast to the pre-decided Olympic Qualifying criteria. BFI announcement comes amid the media reports claiming that the Olympic qualifier trials a...

Mamata snubs governor, skips meet over violence

Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar was kept waiting all day on Tuesday by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee as she did not turn up to personally update him on the current situation in West Bengal over the violent protests against the controversial citi...

Manipur cabinet extends 'disturbed area' status for six more months

The disturbed area status in Manipur has been extended for another six months from Tuesday, said Th Radheshyam Singh, the states Education Minister, at a press conference here.He further said that the state cabinet has taken a resolution in...

BrahMos' air version testfired from IAF's Su-20MKI, hits sea target

The Indian Air Force IAF successfully fired the air version of BrahMos supersonic cruise missile from its frontline Su-30 MKI fighter aircraft on Tuesday. The launch from the aircraft was smooth and the missile followed the desired trajecto...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019