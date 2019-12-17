Left Menu
Four more Delhi Metro stations closed in view of violent protest reopened

  PTI
  • |
  New Delhi
  • |
  Updated: 17-12-2019 18:10 IST
  • |
  • Created: 17-12-2019 18:07 IST
Representative image

Four more metro stations that were closed in view of a violent protest against the amended Citizenship Act in Seelampur on Tuesday were opened. "All entry & exit gates of Welcome, Gokulpuri, Johri Enclave and Shiv Vihar are open," the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) tweeted.

Earlier, all entry and exit gates at Seelampur metro station, which were closed in view of violence, were opened. "All entry & exit gates of Seelampur are open," the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) tweeted.

Entry and exit gates at seven metro stations in northeast Delhi were closed on Tuesday in view of the violent protest against the amended citizenship law in the Seelampur area.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

