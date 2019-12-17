Keep close watch on those spreading rumours about amended Citizenship Act: Adityanath

The Uttar Pradesh government has directed police and administrative officials to keep a close watch on those spreading rumours about the amended Citizenship Act, a spokesperson said on Tuesday. Protests broke out against the amended act with a mob setting vehicles ablaze in Mau district and students hurling stones at police personnel outside an Islamic seminary in the state capital on Monday.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath in a meeting on Monday night said "those who are indulging in arson, are not students, but are 'upadravis' (unruly elements)", according to the spokesperson . He said Adityanath has directed strict action against those who take the law into their own hands.

"In a video conference yesterday night, the chief minister spoke to all ADGs, IGs, DIGs, SSPs commissioners and district magistrates and said a close watch has to be maintained over those elements who are spreading rumours about the Citizenship Amendment Act," he said. The chief minister has also asked officials top speak to priests and clerics, he said.

DGP OP Singh said the situation is normal in Aligarh, Mau and Lucknow."Internet services in Aligarh, Meerut and Saharanpur are already suspended," he said.

