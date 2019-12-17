Left Menu
Development News Edition

Goa Congress demands high-level inquiry into ship stranded at Mormugao Port Trust

Goa Congress unit on Tuesday wrote a letter to Chief Minister of Goa Pramod Sawant, demanding a high-level inquiry on a stranded ship at Mormugao Port Trust, which is reportedly carrying highly a flammable oil named Naphtha.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Panaji (Goa)
  • |
  • Updated: 17-12-2019 18:59 IST
  • |
  • Created: 17-12-2019 18:59 IST
Goa Congress demands high-level inquiry into ship stranded at Mormugao Port Trust
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

Goa Congress unit on Tuesday wrote a letter to Chief Minister of Goa Pramod Sawant, demanding a high-level inquiry on a stranded ship at Mormugao Port Trust, which is reportedly carrying highly a flammable oil named Naphtha. The letter stated that the entry into Goan waters of the vessel 'MT Nu Shi Nalani', which they claim is from Pakistan, could be a national threat or a danger to the environment.

Congress also alleged that the Naphtha was unloaded from the stranded vessel and is being presently stored at Ganesh Benjoplast Tanks in the port town of Vasco-da-Gama. The party demanded a list of things including a high-level investigation into the arrival of the ship, investigation to be handed over to the DIA or NIA (Central agencies) and transportation of Naphtha not to be done through the road of Vasco. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

IIM Ahmedabad protests: Around 50 protesters detained; visuals go viral

Malayalam actors come down against CAA, police action against students

Impact of Essar Steel case resolution to boost Q3 profit; also a huge positive for economy: SBI Chairman Rajnish Kumar.

Tracking system will help serve rail commuters better: Angadi

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on CAB: ‘Shame’ and ‘Illegal’ are buzz words on twitter on Citizenship Amendment Bill 2019  

Sentiment analysis of Twitter users reveals that a huge majority of people used the word shame and illegal to express their sentiments on the Citizenship Amendment Bill CAB 2019. This indicates failure of the government machinery in taking ...

Trade Wars deflated Climate Action in COP25 and hopes on Paris Agreement

The US-China Trade War is often in the limelight for its multi-dimensional nature and has become a synonymous to the trade war.&#160; However, the trade war per se is not singular in the contemporary world. The very existence of lesser high...

JNU Administration's 100-meter challenge before JNUSU

For the first time in its history, Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU Administration is seeking permanent deployment of local police to keep protesting students at 100 meters away from the Administrative Block. It would be interesting to see h...

Sentiment Analysis of Twitter users during COP25: Governments losing trust on Climate Action

Sentiment analysis of Twitter users during COP25 in Madrid, being held from December 2-13, shows widespread fear on climate change due to global warming but almost no trust on governments in meeting the emission targets. In the analysis the...

Videos

Latest News

Bolivia's Morales looks to engineer election win from afar, find successor

Bolivias former President Evo Morales defended his right to be involved in politics on Tuesday and said he would campaign to help his socialist party win new elections after he resigned under pressure in November and sought refuge abroad.Th...

JNUSU opposes police 'post' being set up on campus

The Jawaharlal Nehru University Students Union on Tuesday claimed that a police post was being set up in the varsitys premises and that police personnel were entering campus like they had done at Jamia Millia Islamia and Aligarh Muslim Univ...

Jafrabad protests: 21 students get stranded in school for two hours

Twenty-one students were stranded in their school in Jafrabad for about two hours on Tuesday during violent protests against the amended citizenship law in the area. There was heavy stone pelting near the school and the gates were locked fo...

With or without Huawei? German coalition delays decision on 5G rollout

Chancellor Angela Merkels conservatives and their Social Democrat partners have delayed until next year a decision on security rules for Germanys 5G network that could bar Chinas Huawei, a highly divisive issue in an unhappy alliance.Merkel...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019