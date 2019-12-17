Left Menu
Will take back B'deshi citizens staying in India illegally if evidence provided: Hasina

File photo Image Credit: Flickr

An advisor to Bangladeshi Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Tuesday said the country will take back any citizen of the neighboring nation staying in India illegally if the evidence is provided. The issue of the amended Citizenship Act is an internal matter of India, Advisor to Hasina on international affairs, Gauhar Rizvi, said.

"We will take back any Bangladeshi citizen staying in India illegally. But India has to prove that," Rizvi told reporters here. He said Muslims, Hindus, Christians, and Buddhists co-exist peacefully in Bangladesh.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

