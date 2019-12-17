Will take back B'deshi citizens staying in India illegally if evidence provided: Hasina

An advisor to Bangladeshi Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Tuesday said the country will take back any citizen of the neighboring nation staying in India illegally if the evidence is provided. The issue of the amended Citizenship Act is an internal matter of India, Advisor to Hasina on international affairs, Gauhar Rizvi, said.

"We will take back any Bangladeshi citizen staying in India illegally. But India has to prove that," Rizvi told reporters here. He said Muslims, Hindus, Christians, and Buddhists co-exist peacefully in Bangladesh.

