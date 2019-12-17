Left Menu
IKMT holds protest against citizenship law in Kargil

  • PTI
  • |
  • Jammu
  • |
  • Updated: 17-12-2019 19:08 IST
  • |
  • Created: 17-12-2019 19:08 IST
Imam Khomeini Memorial Trust (IKMT), a socio-religious organisation, on Tuesday staged a peaceful protest against the amended citizenship law in Kargil district of Ladakh, officials said. The protesters were carrying a black banner which read "shahri tarmeemi bill wapas lo (take back the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill," they said.

The officials said the rally started from Baroo under the leadership of IKMT chairman and prominent religious leader Sheikh Sadiq Rajai. It went round the town before concluding peacefully, they said.

The protestors were demanding the withdrawal of the amended citizenship law, the officials said. They said the protesters also condemned the police action on the students during anti-CAA protests in Delhi and other places.

The marchers also shouted slogans in support of the demand for restoration of internet services in the district, which remained suspended since August 5 -- the day when Centre abrogated Article 370 provisions granting special status to Jammu and Kashmir, they said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

