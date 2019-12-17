Left Menu
Residents of MP town punish rash bus drivers with sit-ups

  • Indore
  • Updated: 17-12-2019 19:11 IST
  • Created: 17-12-2019 19:11 IST
Irate residents of Rau town in Madhya Pradesh's Indore district fed up with speeding buses in the densely congested locality forced several drivers to do sit-ups as punishment. Eye-witnesses said five drivers were forced to climb the roof of their buses and made to do sit-ups on Monday afternoon, and a video of the punishment soon went viral on social media.

"Drivers of bus services operating from Indore to Mhow, Manpur and Pithampur don't care for the lives of pedestrians. They drive at great speed on the narrow congested roads as reaching a stop earlier gives them the chance to pick up more passengers," Rau Municipality president Shivnarayan Dingu told PTI on Tuesday. "Many people have died in accidents caused by these buses. This kind of punishment will make drivers careful in the future," he added.

Rau police station in charge Dinesh Verma told PTI drivers have been warned against speeding and rash driving, and action will be taken if no improvement was observed in their on-road behaviour..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

