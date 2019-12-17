UP: Truck rams into house, 3 dead, 2 injured in Banda
A truck rammed into a house in Mawai village here resulting in the death of three people while two others were injured on Tuesday.
After the incident, the villagers reached the spot and blocked the road.
The police also arrived at the spot of the incident following which there were tensions with the villagers. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
