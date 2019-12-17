J-K: Chargesheet filed against fraudster for duping private security guard

The Crime Branch of the Jammu and Kashmir Police on Tuesday filed a chargesheet against a fraudster for duping a private security guard on the pretext of arranging him a government job two years ago, officials said. The chargesheet against the accused, Riyaz Ahmad Hajam, a resident of Handwara area of Kupwara district, was filed in a court here, a spokesman of the Crime Branch said.

He said the Crime Branch Jammu had registered a case in 2017 against Hajam following a complaint by Atif Hussain, a private security guard of Doda, alleging that he was duped by Rs 3.5 lakh by his co-worker on the pretext of arranging a job for him in police. "During the course of investigation, evidence was collected which proved the allegations of cheating committed by the accused and defrauding the complainant of his hard earned money," the spokesman said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)