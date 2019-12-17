21 people injured in Seelampur violence

Twenty-one people, including 12 policemen and six civilians, were injured in violence that erupted during a protest against the amended Citizenship Act in Delhi's Seelampur on Tuesday, police said. According to a police officer, two FIRs have also been registered at Seelampur and Jafrabad police stations in connection with the violence.

Three personnel of Rapid Action Force (RAF) were injured, the officer said. Angry protestors torched several motor bikes, pelted stones at police personnel and damaged buses and a police booth in Northeast Delhi's Seelampur area.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)