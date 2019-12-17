Left Menu
Mumbai: Two held for growing Cannabis at their residence

Mumbai Police have arrested two persons for growing Cannabis at their residence in Mahul area of Chembur here.

Mumbai Police have arrested two persons for growing Cannabis at their residence in Mahul area of Chembur here. The accused have been identified as Nikhil Sharma and Frenikx Rajaiya.

According to a press note by the Mumbai Police, "The accused used Dark Net to order banned cannabis seeds from an online company from outside India. Police have also recovered 1 kg Cannabis and 54 gram MD drug." Both are arrested under relevant sections of the NDPS act and were produced before a court. They have been sent to police custody till December 20, the police added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

