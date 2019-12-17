Couple, their daughter arrested in J-K's Udhampur

A couple and their daughter, who were wanted in a case registered around five months ago, were arrested in Udhampur district of Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday, police said. Udhay Raj, his wife Chintu Devi and daughter Kavita Devi of Krimchi village of Mansar were arrested on a specific information, a police spokesman said.

He said an FIR under various sections of the Ranbir Penal Code including wrongful restraint and intentional insult to provoke breach of peace was registered against them at Rehambal police station in July. "They were absconding since the registration of the case," he said.

