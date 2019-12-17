Govt middle school teacher detained for molesting girls in Rajasthan's Churu

A teacher was detained on Tuesday for allegedly molesting girls at a government middle school in Rajasthan's Churu district, police said. Three-four girls had complained of being molested by the teacher in the school. An FIR was registered on Tuesday on the basis of a complaint lodged by parents of one of the victim girls, Churu SP Tejaswini Gautam said.

She said the accused teacher, Kuntak Sakholia, was detained and further investigation into the matter is on. The case has been handed over to Mahila police station for further investigation, police said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)