Left Menu
Development News Edition

Most packaged and fast food contain dangerously high levels of salt, fat: CSE

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 17-12-2019 20:54 IST
  • |
  • Created: 17-12-2019 20:54 IST
Most packaged and fast food contain dangerously high levels of salt, fat: CSE

Most packaged food and fast food items being sold in India contain "dangerously" high levels of salt and fat in them, according to a new study. The laboratory study by the environment think-tank Centre for Science and Environment (CSE)found that the levels of salt and fat in the foods to be much higher than the thresholds set by the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI).

It further claimed that the thresholds have been drafted by the FSSAI but not notified yet. Reacting to the study, the FSSAI said in a statement that it has been taking up the junk food regulations seriously and has already put up the draft notifications in public for comments.

"We have also issued an advisory to state government as well as our regional offices to look at the possibilities of implementing these regulations in the schools as well as ensure ban on junk food within the radius of 50 m. Soon the draft notifications will be notified and we will look at the ways of implementation. FSSAI is also working with schools as well as constituting an advisory committee who will look into the implementation," the FSSAI said in a statement. The CSE's Environment Monitoring Laboratory (EML) tested salt, fat, trans fats and carbohydrates in 33 popular junk foods, which include 14 samples of chips, namkeen, instant noodles and instant soup and 19 samples of burgers, fries, fried chicken, pizza, sandwich and wraps.

"These samples were collected from grocery stores and fast food outlets in Delhi and are known to be widely sold and consumed across the country," the study said. CSE director general Sunita Narain said consumers have the right to know what is contained in the package.

"We have found dangerously high levels of salt and fat in all the packaged food and fast food samples that we tested. We consumers have the right to know what is contained in the package. But our food regulator, the FSSAI, is dragging its feet and has not notified its own draft labelling regulation. This is clearly because of pressure from the powerful food industry. This is not acceptable. This is compromising our right to know and our right to health," she said. She further claimed that the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) is not notifying the labelling regulation as it is under pressure from the industries.

Narain's comment refers to the delay in notifying the draft Food Safety Standards, (Labelling and Display) Regulations, which has been in preparation since 2013. "Over the six years, the FSSAI has constituted committee after committee and in 2018 a 'final' draft was issued; this was then revised and another 2019 final 'draft' was put out for public comments," she added.

Narain said the FSSAI must notify the draft immediately, taking into account nutrients mentioned in the 2018 draft ie salt, total fat and total sugar instead of sodium, saturated fat and added sugar. "Consider a red octagon symbol that is easily interpreted and helps transcend the literacy and language barriers. Red warning labels should also be applicable to fast foods," she proposed, giving examples of Canada, Israel, Chile and Peru where packaged food is marked with similar labels.

PTI UZM MJH KJ KJ

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Sentiment Analysis on CAB: ‘Shame’ and ‘Illegal’ are buzz words on twitter on Citizenship Amendment Bill 2019  

Seelampur protests: Tear gas fired after stone-pelting; metro gates closed

Jewar airport project: Conditional Letter of Award given to Swiss firm Zurich Airport

Cipla shares rise after Vysov anti-diabetic drug acquisition

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on CAB: ‘Shame’ and ‘Illegal’ are buzz words on twitter on Citizenship Amendment Bill 2019  

Sentiment analysis of Twitter users reveals that a huge majority of people used the word shame and illegal to express their sentiments on the Citizenship Amendment Bill CAB 2019. This indicates failure of the government machinery in taking ...

Trade Wars deflated Climate Action in COP25 and hopes on Paris Agreement

The US-China Trade War is often in the limelight for its multi-dimensional nature and has become a synonymous to the trade war.&#160; However, the trade war per se is not singular in the contemporary world. The very existence of lesser high...

JNU Administration's 100-meter challenge before JNUSU

For the first time in its history, Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU Administration is seeking permanent deployment of local police to keep protesting students at 100 meters away from the Administrative Block. It would be interesting to see h...

Sentiment Analysis of Twitter users during COP25: Governments losing trust on Climate Action

Sentiment analysis of Twitter users during COP25 in Madrid, being held from December 2-13, shows widespread fear on climate change due to global warming but almost no trust on governments in meeting the emission targets. In the analysis the...

Videos

Latest News

Violence during protest against amended citizenship law in Delhi's Seelampur area

Angry protesters demanding scrapping of the amended citizenship law torched several motor bikes, pelted stones at police personnel and damaged buses and a police booth in Northeast Delhis Seelampur area on Tuesday afternoon, in fresh violen...

Eminent theatre-film actor Shriram Lagoo dies

Veteran actor Shriram Lagoo, a stalwart in Marathi theatre and cinema and a prolific character artiste in numerous Bollywood movies, passed away on Tuesday evening. He was 92. Lagoo died of cardiac arrest at his Pune residence around 8 pm. ...

US Congress approves Russia-Europe gas pipeline sanctions

Washington, Dec 17 AFP The US Senate voted Tuesday to slap sanctions on companies working on Russias Nord Stream pipeline, sending a bill to President Donald Trump that is sure to antagonize European nations counting on the projects natural...

Palestinians eye long-delayed election, ask Israel to allow Jerusalem voting

The Palestinian Authority PA said on Tuesday its heralded national election must also be held in East Jerusalem, an area annexed by Israel, raising a demand on which a still-unscheduled vote could hinge.Palestinians last parliamentary ballo...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019