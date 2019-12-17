SAD for registration of case against management of Amritsar school where minor was raped

The Shiromani Akali Dal on Tuesday demanded that a case of criminal negligence be registered against the management of the private school in Beas where an eight-year-old girl was allegedly raped. Former minister Bikram Singh Majithia said,"It is intolerable that the school authorities, who were custodians of the children, have not acted transparently in the case."

"They have not provided CCTV footage to the parents or the police and have not given a credible reason for the lack of it," he said. Majithia said it had also come to light that parents of several school students, who were agitating on the roads for the last two days to seek justice in the case, "have been threatened by police officials at the instance of the school management".

The police, however, denied such allegations. The SAD leader in a statement here said multiple cases of crimes against women and girls "are the direct result of lawlessness in the state under the Congress rule".

He urged Chief Minister Amarinder Singh to take special steps to ensure cases are registered immediately in crimes against women and probed by special teams to ensure speedy justice. The SAD on its part will fight to ensure justice to the Beas school victim and all other similar victims, Majithia added.

The minor was allegedly raped inside the school by a 15-year-old boy of the same school last week after which police booked him and took him into custody, police had said on Monday. A number of parents of other children from the school had staged a protest outside the school squatting close to Amritsar-Delhi national highway demanding strict action against the educational institute's authorities for failing to ensure the safety of children.

