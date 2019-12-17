CBI officer wins 'India Cyber Cop of the Year' award

CBI officer B P Raju has won the 'India Cyber Cop of the Year 2019' award by NASSCOM-DSCI for cracking a fraud case in an online entrance exam conducted by an engineering college in Rajasthan, officials said on Tuesday. The award was given to Raju by Secretary, Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, Ajay Prakash Sawhney, during the annual Information Security Summit held at Gurgaon, a CBI spokesperson said here.

Raju had investigated the case and exposed the fraud in the online entrance examination, he said. "The investigation team headed by B P Raju, arrested nine accused persons and collected incriminating evidence from digital devices, which revealed the modus operandi adapted by the accused. The investigation was also completed within the stipulated time period," he said.

