Beneficiaries of welfare schemes to attend Himachal govt's 2nd anniversary function: CM

Beneficiaries of various welfare schemes by the Himachal Pradesh government will attend its second anniversary function here on December 27, chief minister Jai Ram Thakur said. To be held at the ridge, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and other Union ministers are expected to be present at the event, he added.

Presiding over the meeting to review the preparedness, Thakur said effective and foolproof security arrangements will be in place to ensure the security of the visiting dignitaries. Steps will also be taken so that the general public does not face any inconvenience due to traffic regulations, he added.

On the occasion, a booklet as well as a documentary film highlighting the achievements of the BJP government in the last two years will be released, he said. A ground breaking ceremony of MoUs worth Rs 13,790 crore will be performed in which over 250 entrepreneurs are expected to participate, he added.

