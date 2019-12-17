Surat-Goa SpiceJet flight SG-3568 makes 'precautionary' landing

Surat-Goa SpiceJet flight SG-3568 on Tuesday made a "precautionary" landing here after the pilot suspected that the Nose Landing Gear was not fully down and locked. However, on landing, the Nose Gear was found to be down and locked.

"On December 17, 2019, SpiceJet Q400 aircraft was operating flight SG-3568 (Surat - Goa). During the approach, when the landing gear was selected to down position, the Nose Landing Gear Door amber light remained on. Hence, the pilot carried out a precautionary 'go around'. "The Pilot suspected that the Nose Landing Gear was not fully down and locked. He informed ATC and requested for 'Visual Check' of his nose landing gear. He flew past the ATC for 'visual check'. ATC conveyed that the nose landing gear was not down," SpiceJet spokesperson said in a statement.

"As per the 'Standard Operating Procedure' all emergency services were activated and the Pilot executed a Precautionary Landing. On landing, the Nose Gear was found to be down and locked. The Landing was normal and safe," he said. (ANI)

