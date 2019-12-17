Gutkha products worth Rs 12 lakh seized in Palghar; 1 held

Banned gutkha products worth Rs 12.17 lakh were seized and one person was arrested here in Maharashtra, police said on Tuesday. The seizure was made during the inspection of vehicles at Ghol village near the Charoti check-post on the Mumbai- Ahmedabad highway on Monday, they said.

During the inspection, gutkha products worth Rs 12.17 lakh were found being transported in a tempo, the police said. The tobacco-laced products, whose manufacturing, sale and consumption is banned in Maharashtra, were confiscated and the tempo driver was arrested, they said.

The driver was identified as Mohammad Zahir Manzoor Ali (32), the police said, adding the tempo owner has also been booked. The police are now trying to find out as to from where the seized goods were procured and where was the consignment headed for..

