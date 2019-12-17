Fresh anti-CAA protests in Delhi's Seelampur area

Fresh protests broke out against the amended citizenship law in Seelampur's Brijpuri area on Tuesday night with people pelting stones on police personnel, officials said.

The incident took place at around 8:30 pm, but was brought under control, they said.

Police personnel have been deployed in the area to control any kind of violence, a senior police officer said.

