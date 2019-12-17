Left Menu
Development News Edition

Gujarat: People stage silent protest against CAA, in solidarity with JMI students

People including a large number of students on Tuesday staged a silent protest at Gandhi Ashram in Gandhinagar, against the Citizenship Amendment Bill (CAA) and in solidarity with the students of Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI).

  • ANI
  • |
  • Gandhinagar (Gujarat)
  • |
  • Updated: 17-12-2019 22:15 IST
  • |
  • Created: 17-12-2019 22:15 IST
Gujarat: People stage silent protest against CAA, in solidarity with JMI students
People protesting at Gandhi Ashram in Gujarat on Tuesday (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

People including a large number of students on Tuesday staged a silent protest at Gandhi Ashram in Gandhinagar, against the Citizenship Amendment Bill (CAA) and in solidarity with the students of Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI). "I am from Ahmedabad and I believe that CAA alone might not look that bad but if combined with NRC, it is really bad as it affects a specific community. Whatever happened with the students in New Delhi day before yesterday is extremely wrong and students in several other universities are also unsafe so we are protesting silently here," said a student.

"We are silently protesting against CAA and NRC which together divide the country into caste and religion. Moreover, the way students of Jamia Millia Islamia were thrashed brutally is condemnable," said a protestor. Another protestor told ANI that a particular 'religion' is being separated from other religions through NRC and CAA which is not written n our Constitution.

"Students of Jamia were thrashed inside the university which is their home, they study and live there. Who gave them (police) the right to go inside the university? They should find some other way," he added. Another student here asserted that the way Martin Luther King, Mahatma Gandhi and BR Ambedkar fought, it has been nullified within one step.

"Whatever happened in Jami is not only unconstitutional but a clear violation of human rights. Students of other universities are standing in solidarity for their brothers and sisters irrespective of the caste, religion, and creed they belong to," said a student "This movement is more about that the government is imposing signs of extremism and fascism. We, the educated students can clearly spot it. The way Martin Luther King, Mahatma Gandhi and BR Ambedkar fought, it has been nullified within one step," he added.

Protests intensified across the country after several students were left injured after a protest against the new citizenship law turned violent in Delhi's Jamia Millia Islamia university area on Sunday. The Act seeks to grant Indian citizenship to refugees from Hindu, Christian, Sikh, Buddhist and Parsi communities fleeing religious persecution from Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Bangladesh, and who entered India on or before December 31, 2014. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Sentiment Analysis on CAB: ‘Shame’ and ‘Illegal’ are buzz words on twitter on Citizenship Amendment Bill 2019  

Seelampur protests: Tear gas fired after stone-pelting; metro gates closed

Jewar airport project: Conditional Letter of Award given to Swiss firm Zurich Airport

Cipla shares rise after Vysov anti-diabetic drug acquisition

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on CAB: ‘Shame’ and ‘Illegal’ are buzz words on twitter on Citizenship Amendment Bill 2019  

Sentiment analysis of Twitter users reveals that a huge majority of people used the word shame and illegal to express their sentiments on the Citizenship Amendment Bill CAB 2019. This indicates failure of the government machinery in taking ...

Trade Wars deflated Climate Action in COP25 and hopes on Paris Agreement

The US-China Trade War is often in the limelight for its multi-dimensional nature and has become a synonymous to the trade war.&#160; However, the trade war per se is not singular in the contemporary world. The very existence of lesser high...

JNU Administration's 100-meter challenge before JNUSU

For the first time in its history, Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU Administration is seeking permanent deployment of local police to keep protesting students at 100 meters away from the Administrative Block. It would be interesting to see h...

Sentiment Analysis of Twitter users during COP25: Governments losing trust on Climate Action

Sentiment analysis of Twitter users during COP25 in Madrid, being held from December 2-13, shows widespread fear on climate change due to global warming but almost no trust on governments in meeting the emission targets. In the analysis the...

Videos

Latest News

PSA supervisory board approves Fiat-Chrysler merger: source

Paris, Dec 17 AFP The supervisory board of French carmaker PSA on Tuesday approved a mega-merger with Fiat-Chrysler, a source close to their talks said.Under the deal, shareholders in the two groups would split the capital of the merged fir...

Alleged U.S. sex abuse victims sue Vatican over secrecy policy

Seven people who say they were sexually abused by Roman Catholic priests when they were children sued the Vatican on Tuesday, saying that a secrecy policy imposed on U.S. bishops effectively fostered child sex abuse by some clergy.A state l...

BJP, oppn show of ‘unity’ forces adjournment of UP Assembly

Cutting across party lines, Uttar Pradesh MLAs on Tuesday forced adjournment of the assembly for the day when the Speaker refused to let a BJP legislator discuss the alleged high-handedness of an official. Vidhayak Ekta Zindabad long live t...

Students' body condemns FIR against three Jamia students

The Left-backed All India Students Association AISA on Tuesday condemned the Delhi Polices action of filing an FIR against three Jamia Millia Islamia students in connection with Sundays violence in the area around the varsity. The FIR has b...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019