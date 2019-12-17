Teen dead after balloon seller's cylinder explodes in Malegaon

A 15-year-old girl was killed andfive persons were injured in a cylinder blast in Malegaon inMaharashtra's Nashik district on Monday, police said

Anwarali Akbarali Sheikh (41) was filling gas into theballoons to sell at a fair in Ghodgaon village when a cylinderkept on his two-wheeler exploded, killing Sonali Gangurde onthe spot, said an official

"Sheikh was injured and so were four children in the8-16 age group who were purchasing balloons from him. Thecondition of two children is serious and they have beenadmitted in Dhule civil hospital. Sheikh who tried to fleefrom the area was thrashed by villagers and handed over to thepolice," said the Malegaon taluka police official.

