4 watchmen held for Rs 52 lakh robbery in Mumbai home

Six people, including four employed as watchman in a housing complex, were arrested by Powai police in the metropolis for a Rs 52 lakh robbery, said an official on Tuesday. In November, the Andheri East house of one Vikas Shankar Kuskar was robbed when he was in Dubai, after which police began a probe, he said.

"Four men of Nepalese origin were employed as watchmen in this housing complex. They along with five others robbed Rs 52 lakh, including two kilograms gold, and diamond ornaments from Kuskar's house," Deputy Commissioner of Police, Zone X, Ankit Goel said. "Our teams left for four places on Indo-Nepal border after a tip-off. While four of the nine accused were held from there, two others were arrested from Gujarat and Delhi. We have recovered loot worth Rs 10 lakh," he said..

