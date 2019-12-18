Left Menu
Anti-CAA protests: Jafrabad, Maujpur metro stations remained closed for over 7 hrs, says DMRC

  • New Delhi
  • Updated: 18-12-2019 00:00 IST
  • Created: 18-12-2019 00:00 IST
Anti-CAA protests: Jafrabad, Maujpur metro stations remained closed for over 7 hrs, says DMRC

Entry and exist gates of two metro stations - Jafrabad and Maujpur - on Tuesday remained closed for over seven hours due to violence in northeast Delhi's Seelampur area following protests against the amended Citizenship Act. The gates of these stations were closed around 3 pm, according to the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC).

Besides these two stations, the DMRC also tweeted that "all entry and exit gates of Welcome, Gokulpuri, Johri Enclave and Shiv Vihar were opened." The entry and exit gates of Seelampur were also open, it said .

Gates of the five stations were closed around 5:45 pm.

