Delhi govt raises circle rates of agricultural land

The Delhi government on Wednesday decided to raise the circle rates of agricultural land in national capital and it will now range between Rs 2.25 crore to Rs 5 crore per acre. Chief minister Arvind Kejriwal, who chaired the cabinet meeting, said the circle rate has been raised from Rs 53 lakhs per acre to Rs 2.25 crore - Rs 5 crore per acre.

He said the Lt Governor's approval will be sought for the decision. The Cabinet also accepted recommendations of a committee for spending a corpus of Rs 50 crore for welfare of lawyers.

Kejriwal said lawyers having voting rights in Delhi will now benefit from Rs five lakh family mediclaim, Rs 10 lakh life insurance, and e-libraries and creches in all court premises in the city. The government has also decided to apply domestic charges of power consumption for lawyers chambers.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

