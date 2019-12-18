Left Menu
Anti-CAA stir: Javadekar asks students to maintain peace, says Act not to snatch citizenship

Amid country-wide protests against the amended Citizenship Act, Union minister Prakash Javadekar on Wednesday appealed to the students to maintain peace and said the new legislation will not snatch any Indian's citizenship. Javadekar said students do not need to be scared of the new law as it is meant to give citizenship and not take it away from anyone.

"Only infiltrators should be scared. The 130 crore population of the country need not be worried. "Our government is sensitive and listens to everyone. Students should put their views forward in a peaceful manner. I appeal to everyone to maintain peace and calm," the minister told reporters on the sidelines of an event here.

He said any kind of disturbance will not be tolerated by the government. The country has been witnessing massive protests against the amended Citizenship Act, with students from universities across the country hitting to streets.

On Tuesday, angry protesters demanding scrapping of the amended citizenship law torched several motor bikes, pelted stones at police personnel and damaged buses and a police booth in Northeast Delhi's Seelampur area.

