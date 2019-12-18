J-K: Car rolls in gorge near Ramban district, one dead

A car on its way from Ramban district to Banihal town rolled down into a gorge on Wednesday morning at Wagan area, killing one person and injuring three. "The injured persons are: Manzoor Ahmed (driver) of Kulgam, Mohd Yusef of Ukhral and Naseer Ahmed of Anantnag," J&K Police wrote in tweet.

The injured were soon rushed to Sub District Hospital in Ramban district. More information is awaited on the matter.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

