Bhopal: Mumbai-based model alleges molestation, physical assault by unknown boys

A Mumbai-based female model, who was in Bhopal in connection with work, has lodged an FIR at the Hanumanganj police station here alleging molestation and physical assault by a group of unknown boys. Model Vinita Verma, in the FIR registered on Tuesday, has alleged that a group of boys had started abusing her while she way on the way back to her house after dinner at about 1 am in the intervening night of Monday and Tuesday.

"A boy started catcalling and abusing me when I was leaving the restaurant along with my friends Shikha and Gaurav around 1 am. Upon being confronted by me, the group of boys started assaulting me and my friend and used filthy slangs for us. They also touched me indecently, pulled at my jacket and slapped me. During this confrontation, my friend Shikha fell down due to which she received injuries in her shoulder," the FIR, written in the wee hours of the morning on Tuesday, read. Further details are awaited. (ANI)

