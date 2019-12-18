Left Menu
Development News Edition

DRI busts syndicate, seizes Bangladesh-smuggled gold, other metals worth nearly Rs 5 crore

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 18-12-2019 16:44 IST
  • |
  • Created: 18-12-2019 16:15 IST
DRI busts syndicate, seizes Bangladesh-smuggled gold, other metals worth nearly Rs 5 crore
Image Credit: ANI

The DRI has busted a smuggling syndicate here and seized gold, smuggled from Bangladesh, among other precious metals worth nearly Rs five crore, a statement issued on Wednesday said. It said specific intelligence was gathered that a substantial quantity of foreign-origin gold smuggled into India from Bangladesh was kept at various locations in the Burrabazar area of Kolkata.

In a coordinated search conducted at these premises, 80 gold biscuits weighing 9.33 kg valued at Rs 3.63 crore, 0.58 kg gold coins valued at Rs 21.89 lakh, 49.93 kg silver granules and 135.5 kg of silver coins of assorted sizes and weight cumulatively valued at Rs 83.8 lakh, and Rs 2.77 lakh cash were seized, the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) statement said. The value of the total seizure is Rs 4.71 crore, it said.

A man, who was the custodian of the keys to the premises and was also present during the searches, could not produce any documents for possession of the goods and also admitted that they were smuggled from Bangladesh, the probe agency said. He was arrested under the provisions of the Customs Act.

The agency said that the accused, as a part of well-orchestrated fraud, would even try to deface the foreign origin markings. Investigations reveal that the accused was also closely involved as a supplier in connection with a seizure of 42.17 kg of gold worth Rs 16.42 crore affected by the DRI on December 8 and 9, the agency said.

This seizure was effected in a countrywide operation from three places -- Kolkata (27.2 kg), Raipur (8 kg) and Mumbai (about 7 kgs) -- in which ten people were arrested. Interrogation of the arrested people revealed that the gold was also supplied by the accused in this case. In the current financial year so far, more than 229 kg of gold has been seized by DRI in the eastern region.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Sentiment Analysis on Jamia Protest: Social media decries violent protests and police brutality in same vein

Infosys to pay USD 800,000 to settle case with California Attorney General

CBSE announces date sheet for Class 10, 12 board exams

BRIEF-Goldman Sachs Saudi Arabia may stabilise Aramco offer - Tadawul stock exchange

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on CAB: ‘Shame’ and ‘Illegal’ are buzz words on twitter on Citizenship Amendment Bill 2019  

Sentiment analysis of Twitter users reveals that a huge majority of people used the word shame and illegal to express their sentiments on the Citizenship Amendment Bill CAB 2019. This indicates failure of the government machinery in taking ...

Trade Wars deflated Climate Action in COP25 and hopes on Paris Agreement

The US-China Trade War is often in the limelight for its multi-dimensional nature and has become a synonymous to the trade war.&#160; However, the trade war per se is not singular in the contemporary world. The very existence of lesser high...

JNU Administration's 100-meter challenge before JNUSU

For the first time in its history, Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU Administration is seeking permanent deployment of local police to keep protesting students at 100 meters away from the Administrative Block. It would be interesting to see h...

Sentiment Analysis of Twitter users during COP25: Governments losing trust on Climate Action

Sentiment analysis of Twitter users during COP25 in Madrid, being held from December 2-13, shows widespread fear on climate change due to global warming but almost no trust on governments in meeting the emission targets. In the analysis the...

Videos

Latest News

Warmbier parents praise bill calling for further North Korea sanctions

The parents of Otto Warmbier, an American student who died after 17 months in a North Korean prison, hailed on Wednesday new congressional legislation passed in their sons name that calls for further sanctions on Pyongyang.Flanked by four D...

Second US-India 2+2 dialogue begins in Washington

The second India-US 22 dialogue began here on Wednesday at the Foggy Bottom headquarters of the State Department with a focus on strengthening strategic partnership and taking the bilateral relationship to the next level. US Secretary of St...

Vegetable vendor kills self, blames money lenders, cop

A 52-year-old vegetable vendor allegedly committed suicide at Bhayander in the district, blaming three persons including a policeman for his extreme step. Ramesh Pathak allegedly hanged himself at his residence on Tuesday morning, a police...

India responds to Imran Khan's speech on 'impending refugee crisis', urges Pak to call for 'partnership not partisanship'

India on Wednesday lambasted Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan for his unwarranted and gratuitous comments on the impending refugee crisis in South Asia and urged Islamabad to call for partnership, not partisanship instead of politicising ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019