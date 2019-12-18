Protest march taken out against Citizenship Act in Mumbra near

Thousands of people took part in a protest march against the National Register of Citizens (NRC) and the amended Citizenship Act in Mumbra, a predominantly Muslim township near Mumbai, on Wednesday. The protesters carried banners and placards condemning the proposed nationwide NRC and the recently passed Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA), and shouted slogans.

Most shops in the area downed their shutters and auto rickshaws remained off the roads. The protest march started around 2 pm from Shimla Park and ended near the railway station.

A rally was held thereafter, where speakers lashed out at the CAA and NRC, alleging that the two measures were designed to divide Hindus and Muslims in the country. Protests have broken out across the country, including in universities, against the amended act, which seeks to provide citizenship to persecuted minorities from Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

