Left Menu
Development News Edition

Protest march taken out against Citizenship Act in Mumbra near

  • PTI
  • |
  • Thane
  • |
  • Updated: 18-12-2019 17:11 IST
  • |
  • Created: 18-12-2019 17:11 IST
Protest march taken out against Citizenship Act in Mumbra near

Thousands of people took part in a protest march against the National Register of Citizens (NRC) and the amended Citizenship Act in Mumbra, a predominantly Muslim township near Mumbai, on Wednesday. The protesters carried banners and placards condemning the proposed nationwide NRC and the recently passed Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA), and shouted slogans.

Most shops in the area downed their shutters and auto rickshaws remained off the roads. The protest march started around 2 pm from Shimla Park and ended near the railway station.

A rally was held thereafter, where speakers lashed out at the CAA and NRC, alleging that the two measures were designed to divide Hindus and Muslims in the country. Protests have broken out across the country, including in universities, against the amended act, which seeks to provide citizenship to persecuted minorities from Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Sentiment Analysis on Jamia Protest: Social media decries violent protests and police brutality in same vein

Infosys to pay USD 800,000 to settle case with California Attorney General

CBSE announces date sheet for Class 10, 12 board exams

BRIEF-Goldman Sachs Saudi Arabia may stabilise Aramco offer - Tadawul stock exchange

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on CAB: ‘Shame’ and ‘Illegal’ are buzz words on twitter on Citizenship Amendment Bill 2019  

Sentiment analysis of Twitter users reveals that a huge majority of people used the word shame and illegal to express their sentiments on the Citizenship Amendment Bill CAB 2019. This indicates failure of the government machinery in taking ...

Trade Wars deflated Climate Action in COP25 and hopes on Paris Agreement

The US-China Trade War is often in the limelight for its multi-dimensional nature and has become a synonymous to the trade war.&#160; However, the trade war per se is not singular in the contemporary world. The very existence of lesser high...

JNU Administration's 100-meter challenge before JNUSU

For the first time in its history, Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU Administration is seeking permanent deployment of local police to keep protesting students at 100 meters away from the Administrative Block. It would be interesting to see h...

Sentiment Analysis of Twitter users during COP25: Governments losing trust on Climate Action

Sentiment analysis of Twitter users during COP25 in Madrid, being held from December 2-13, shows widespread fear on climate change due to global warming but almost no trust on governments in meeting the emission targets. In the analysis the...

Videos

Latest News

Soccer-Spurs not afraid to sell Eriksen to domestic rival, says chairman Levy

Tottenham Hotspur chairman Daniel Levy said the club are not scared to sell playmaker Christian Eriksen to a Premier League rival in the January transfer window. Eriksen, who is out of contract at the end of the season, said he wanted to ta...

Peugeot boss Tavares has car manual for fixing Fiat Chrysler

With a track record of streamlining Peugeots portfolio of vehicles, engines and platforms and offering generous layoffs Carlos Tavares has a ready-made manual for combining Frances most profitable carmaker with Fiat Chrysler FCA.FCA, which ...

Warmbier parents praise bill calling for further North Korea sanctions

The parents of Otto Warmbier, an American student who died after 17 months in a North Korean prison, hailed on Wednesday new congressional legislation passed in their sons name that calls for further sanctions on Pyongyang.Flanked by four D...

Second US-India 2+2 dialogue begins in Washington

The second India-US 22 dialogue began here on Wednesday at the Foggy Bottom headquarters of the State Department with a focus on strengthening strategic partnership and taking the bilateral relationship to the next level. US Secretary of St...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019