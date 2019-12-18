Left Menu
Anti-CAA protests: 8 arrested for violence in Delhi's Seelampur, Zafarabad areas

A total of eight people have been arrested, while 2 cases have been registered in connection with the violence that broke out in Seelampur and Zafarabad areas of New Delhi over the Citizenship (Amendment) Act 2019, Delhi Police said on Wednesday.

Delhi Police also conducted a flag march in the area. Image Credit: ANI

A total of eight people have been arrested, while 2 cases have been registered in connection with the violence that broke out in Seelampur and Zafarabad areas of New Delhi over the Citizenship (Amendment) Act 2019, Delhi Police said on Wednesday. "We have a lot of video footage through which people are being identified. Strict action will be taken against those who will be found accused in this case," Joint Commissioner of Delhi Police Alok Kumar said.

Meanwhile, police conducted flag march in Mustafabad and Ghonda areas of the National capital today. "We want to give a message that strict action will be taken against those who try to disrupt law and order in the area. Section 144 has been imposed. The situation is completely under control and peaceful," Kumar said.

Earlier, RP Meena, the Additional DCP of the North-East Delhi had confirmed the arrest of six people, all of whom were locals, and said that multiple FIRs had been registered in Seelampur, Jafrabad, and Dayalpur areas of the National capital. Protests escalated in Delhi on Sunday over the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019, which seeks to grant citizenship to Hindus, Sikhs, Jains, Parsis, Buddhists and Christians fleeing religious persecution from Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh and came to India on or before December 31, 2014. (ANI)

