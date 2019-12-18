190 stone pelting incidents in Kashmir Valley since Aug 5: Officials

As many as 190 stone pelting incidents have been reported in Kashmir Valley ever since the abrogation of Jammu and Kashmir's special status under Article 370, and 250 people involved in them are currently in jails, officials said on Wednesday. There have been a total 171 attempts of infiltration from across the border to Jammu and Kashmir this year till October and 114 of them were successful, they said.

Of the total "successful" infiltration bids, 59 were since August -- seven in October, 20 in September and 32 in August, a senior home ministry official said. There had been 143 successful infiltrations in 2018, 136 in 2017 and 119 in 2016.

There were a total of 544 incidents of stone pelting so far in 2019 and 190 of them have taken place since August 5 when Article 370 provisions were abrogated. Till December 8, altogether 356 people from Jammu and Kashmir were in jail and 250 of them were stone pelters, the official said.

There were 802 incidents of stone pelting in the Valley in 2018. The official said the National Agricultural Cooperative Marketing Federation of India (NAFED) has so far procured 15.49 lakh MT of apples from the valley and is targeted to procure a total of 22.5 lakh MT by March-end.

NAFED procured 22.5 lakh MT apples during last fiscal. The authorities have set up 280 e-terminals in 10 districts of Kashmir Valley, another official said.

Meanwhile, the central government has sanctioned Rs 4,000 crore to UT of Ladakh for various development work.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.