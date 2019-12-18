Left Menu
Development News Edition

Man held for threatening to come drunk in public meeting of

  • PTI
  • |
  • Sitamarhi
  • |
  • Updated: 18-12-2019 18:25 IST
  • |
  • Created: 18-12-2019 18:25 IST
Man held for threatening to come drunk in public meeting of

A resident of this north Bihar town was on Wednesday sent to jail after being arrested the previous night for posting a video on Facebook in which he had threatened to attend a public meeting of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar in a drunken state, defying the prohibition law. Thakur Chandan Kumar Singh, an advocate by profession, had caused ripples Tuesday when he posted a video alleging that despite the complete ban on sale and consumption of liquor that was imposed three years ago, alcohol was freely available in the state.

The video was taken strong note of as Singh was threatening to break the law. He was accordingly picked up from his house, booked under relevant sections of IPC, the states Excise Act and the IT Act, Sub Divisional Police Officer (Sadar), Kumar Veer Dheerendra said. He was produced before the CJMs court which remanded him to 14 days in judicial custody, the SDPO added.

In the video footage which has been beamed on a number of regional news channels, Singh can be heard using objectionable language against the Chief Minister whom he squarely blames for the flagrant violation of prohibition. "It is an open challenge to you, Mr Nitish Kumar. You are scheduled to hold a public meeting in Sitamarhi on December 23. I will come there after consuming alcohol. If your police is worth its salt, let it arrest me.

"I would come drunk to spread the message either the prohibition should be enforced or scrapped. We must not have a farce in the name of liquor ban", Singh says in the nearly five-minute-long footage. The Chief Minister, who is on a state-wide "Jal-Jeevan- Hariyali Yatra", is currently touring central Bihar and expected to touch this northern town situated close to the Indo-Nepal border next week.

Known to trigger controversies through litigation, Singh had hit the headlines in 2016 when he had filed a petition before the CJMs court seeking registration of an FIR against Lord Rama and Laxmana for banishing Sita to exile in forest. The court had dismissed the petition as "not maintainable" even as complaints were lodged against the lawyer for "defaming" the Hindu deity.

Sitamarhi is believed to be the place where, as per the epic Ramayana, goddess Sita was discovered by Janaka, the King of Mithila who adopted her and brought up her before she got married to Lord Rama who was chosen by her in a Swayamvara. PTI CORR NAC SNS SNS.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Sentiment Analysis on Jamia Protest: Social media decries violent protests and police brutality in same vein

Infosys to pay USD 800,000 to settle case with California Attorney General

CBSE announces date sheet for Class 10, 12 board exams

BRIEF-Goldman Sachs Saudi Arabia may stabilise Aramco offer - Tadawul stock exchange

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on CAB: ‘Shame’ and ‘Illegal’ are buzz words on twitter on Citizenship Amendment Bill 2019  

Sentiment analysis of Twitter users reveals that a huge majority of people used the word shame and illegal to express their sentiments on the Citizenship Amendment Bill CAB 2019. This indicates failure of the government machinery in taking ...

Trade Wars deflated Climate Action in COP25 and hopes on Paris Agreement

The US-China Trade War is often in the limelight for its multi-dimensional nature and has become a synonymous to the trade war.&#160; However, the trade war per se is not singular in the contemporary world. The very existence of lesser high...

JNU Administration's 100-meter challenge before JNUSU

For the first time in its history, Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU Administration is seeking permanent deployment of local police to keep protesting students at 100 meters away from the Administrative Block. It would be interesting to see h...

Sentiment Analysis of Twitter users during COP25: Governments losing trust on Climate Action

Sentiment analysis of Twitter users during COP25 in Madrid, being held from December 2-13, shows widespread fear on climate change due to global warming but almost no trust on governments in meeting the emission targets. In the analysis the...

Videos

Latest News

Cops gear up to tackle anti-CAA protest in Mumbai on Thursday

In view of the protest march scheduled to be held on Thursday at August Kranti Maidan in central Mumbai against the Citizenship Amendment Act CAA, the city police have put in place security measures, an official said on Wednesday. Protester...

Egypt's sovereign fund to revamp historic area under citadel

Egypt approved a plan on Wednesday to turn over an abandoned historic area under Cairos towering 12th-century Islamic citadel to its new sovereign wealth to develop for tourism and culture, a cabinet statement said. The 56,000-square-metre ...

Rugby-South Africa's 'Beast' joins Washington's Old Glory

Former South Africa prop Tendai Mtawarira is joining Washingtons Old Glory DC in the fledgling Major League Rugby in the United States, he said on Wednesday. The World Cup winner, nicknamed the Beast, will sign for a year after announcing h...

Police holds meeting with peace committee at Jamia Nagar

The Delhi Police on Wednesday held a meeting with members of a peace committee and locals at the Jamia Nagar police station following violent protest in the area against the amended citizenship law. The meeting was held to ensure that law a...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019