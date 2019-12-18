Piercing cold sweeps across Pb, Hry; Chandigarh records season's coldest day

The maximum and minimum temperatures dropped by several notches across Punjab and Haryana on Wednesday, with Chandigarh recording the coldest day of the season. Fog led to reduced visibility at several places, including Chandigarh, Ambala, Hisar, Karnal, Amritsar, Ludhiana and Bathinda.

Narnaul in Haryana was the coldest place in the two states recording a minimum temperature of 2.5 degrees Celsius-- 3 degrees below normal. While the minimum temperatures in the region hovered a few notches below the season's average, the day temperatures too registered a sharp fall at several places.

Chandigarh, the common capital of the two states, recorded a maximum of 11.3 degrees Celsius, down 10 notches against normal, making it the Union Territory's coldest day of the season so far. Chandigarh's day temperature was lower than Himachal Pradesh's capital of Shimla, which recorded a high of 14.9 degrees Celsius, as per a Meteorological Department weather report here.

On Monday, Chandigarh registered a maximum of 11.4 degrees Celsius. Besides Narnaul, the minimum temperatures dropped at several places in Haryana.

Hisar recorded a minimum temperature of 4.6 degrees Celsius, three notches below normal followed by Rohtak (6), Bhiwani (6.3) and Ambala (7.7). In Punjab, Faridkot was the coldest recording a low of 3.6 degrees Celsius followed by Bathinda (5.7), Adampur (6), Amritsar (6.4), Gurdaspur (7.1), Halwara (7.2), and Ludhiana (7.6).

Meanwhile, the maximum temperatures in the two states hovered 7-10 degrees Celsius below normal. In Haryana, Karnal (11.4), Ambala (13.8) and Hisar (15.5) and in Punjab, Amritsar (11.5), Ludhiana (14.2) and Patiala (14.1) were among the places that recorded below normal maximum temperatures.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

