HC summons UP's top cop, bureaucrat over Bijnor court shootout

The Allahabad High Court on Wednesday pulled up the Uttar Pradesh government over the shootout at a Bijnor courtroom and ordered the state police chief and a top bureaucrat to appear before it. A murder accused was killed and two policemen were among the three people injured when assailants opened fire in the court of the chief judicial magistrate in Bijnor on Tuesday.

The police have suspended 18 of its personnel, accusing them of laxity. The attack triggered stormy scenes in the state assembly with the opposition targeting the Yogi Adityanath government over law and order in the state.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.