3 ABVP students injured in attack by SFI activists;video goes

Three students of ABVP, the youth wing of BJP, were injured when a group of them were attacked,allegedly by pro-CPI(M) SFI activists, for organising a seminar at a college in favor of the Citizenship Amendment Act, police said. A video of the incident at the Kerala Varma College at Thrissur has gone viral.

The ABVP activists, protesting against the attack, marched to the Secretariat here and tried to break a police cordon. Police used water cannon to disperse them.

In another incident, school students who tried to take out a march were attacked, allegedly by RSS workers, at Thalassery in Kannur district. The SFI on Wednesday took out marches at various colleges, including in Kochi, protesting against the CAA.

PTI RRT LGK UD APR APR APR.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.