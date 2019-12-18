3 ABVP students injured in attack by SFI activists;video goes
Three students of ABVP, the youth wing of BJP, were injured when a group of them were attacked,allegedly by pro-CPI(M) SFI activists, for organising a seminar at a college in favor of the Citizenship Amendment Act, police said. A video of the incident at the Kerala Varma College at Thrissur has gone viral.
The ABVP activists, protesting against the attack, marched to the Secretariat here and tried to break a police cordon. Police used water cannon to disperse them.
In another incident, school students who tried to take out a march were attacked, allegedly by RSS workers, at Thalassery in Kannur district. The SFI on Wednesday took out marches at various colleges, including in Kochi, protesting against the CAA.
