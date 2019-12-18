Union Minister Gehlot releases Braille edition of `Exam Warriors'

Union Minister for Social Justice and Empowerment Thaawarchand Gehlot on Wednesday released Braille edition of `Exam Warriors', a book authored by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Speaking on the occasion, Gehlot said millions of blind students of the country will be able to derive motivation and mental strength from Braille edition.

The release of the Braille edition of 'Exam Warriors' has taken place months ahead of examination for secondary and higher secondary classes. An official release said the Braille edition in Hindi and English has been prepared at the Braille Press of Rajasthan Netraheen Kalyan Sangh.

The pictures in the book have been well-described for the benefit of blind readers. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.