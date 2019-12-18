Nagaland minister asks Gorkhas to uphold legacy of friendship

Nagaland minister Tongpang Ozukum on Wednesday called upon the Gorkha community in the state to uphold the legacy of friendship and brotherhood with the Naga tribes. The minister for Housing and Mechanical department was speaking at Chandmari here on the occasion of a souvenir release programme marking the 75th year of Battle of Kohima in World War II.

Expressing that Gorkhas have been living across Nagaland for past several years and also known as first settlers among the non-Naga communities in Kohima, he said the legacy of friendship and brotherhood should be upheld and continue to live together with mutual respect and cooperation. Stating that Gorkhas have a unique, distinct, rich culture and tradition, he encouraged the Gorkhalis to preserve and protect it.

"If you don't protect your culture and tradition, you will be a lost race in this world of diverse culture," he said. Pointing out that Nepalis/Gorkhas are known as simple and humble, yet brave people, he said that it is the duty of the present generation to follow the footsteps of the great grandparents and continue to remain strong and united as warriors of peace.

He expressed hope that the souvenir brought out by GPPK has been richly documented with sacrifices of the then brave Gorkhali soldiers and the settlement of the Nepali/Gorkha community in different parts of the state, particularly Kohima. "It will be a document for posterity and also book of reference for the younger generation," he said.

The souvenir has been published by Gorkha Public Panchayat Kohima (GPPK)..

