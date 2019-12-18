Citizenship law: There is 'anarchy' in country, says ex-MP Udit Raj

Former parliamentarian Udit Raj on Wednesday slammed the NDA government over the Citizenship Amendment Act, saying it was creating "anarchy" in the country. He also hit out at the government for the alleged "brutal attack" on Jamia Millia Islamia students.

Ever since the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) came to power, efforts are being made to "dilute" constitutional safeguards provided to various sections of society, Raj alleged. He demanded that the government to roll back the amended citizenship law and punish police personnel involved in the crackdown on Jamia students.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.