Electrician dies of electric shock at home in Noida

A 28-year-old electrician died on Wednesday after he got electrocuted while working on an appliance in his house in Gejha village here, police said. Haubal Khan, a native of New Seemapuri in Delhi, also suffered burn injuries. He was rushed to a private hospital in Sector 110, the police said.

"Khan was apparently working on some appliance at his home when he got electrocuted. He was taken to the hospital by his wife and a friend. He died during treatment at the hospital,” an official from Phase II police station said. The body has been sent for postmortem and further proceedings are underway, the police said.

