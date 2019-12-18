Gzb: Ganga water pipeline project to Siddhartha Vihar to be completed by next Sept

The ongoing work of laying a 12.7-km pipeline for supplying Ganga water to Siddhartha Vihar colony of Awas Vikas Parishad will be completed by next September, an official said. The project manager Shubhendra Chaudhary told PTI that the pipeline will run along the National Highway-24 and would be connected to Ganga canal of Masuri town in district.

The project will cost Rs 123.69 crore, of which 75 per cent would be paid by the NOIDA authority and 25 per cent by Awas Vikas Parishad, the official said. He said 37.5 cusecs of Ganga water would be supplied to Noida and 12.5 to Siddhartha vihar colony, in addition to present supply of 5 cusec.

A treatment plant would also be constructed in Siddhartha Vihar area, the official said, adding that the Jal Nigam here will monitor the quality and progress of work.

