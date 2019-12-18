Bhima Koregaon case: Pune Police submits draft charges against accused in court

The police on Wednesday submitted the draft charges against all the accused in the Bhima Koregaon case in Pune's session court. Arun Thomas Ferreria, Rona Jacob Wilson, Sudhir Pralhad Dhawale are among 19 accused against whom charges have been framed.

On January 1, 2018, violence had erupted during the 200th-anniversary celebrations of Bhima-Koregaon battle, leaving one dead and several injured. The police had filed 58 cases against 162 people during a state-wide shutdown in January following clashes in Bhima-Koregaon. (ANI)

