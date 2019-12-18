Vegetable vendor kills self, blames money lenders, policeman said
A 52-year-old vegetable vendor allegedly committed suicide at Bhayander in the district, blaming three persons including a policeman for his extreme step. Ramesh Pathak allegedly hanged himself at his residence on Tuesday morning, a police official said.
In his suicide note, Pathak said he had taken a loan of Rs 3 lakh from a woman and her son, who were hounding him for money even after he repaid the amount. A policeman was helping them, he alleged, naming all three in the note.
Further probe is on.
