Vegetable vendor kills self, blames money lenders, policeman said

A 52-year-old vegetable vendor allegedly committed suicide at Bhayander in the district, blaming three persons including a policeman for his extreme step. Ramesh Pathak allegedly hanged himself at his residence on Tuesday morning, a police official said.

In his suicide note, Pathak said he had taken a loan of Rs 3 lakh from a woman and her son, who were hounding him for money even after he repaid the amount. A policeman was helping them, he alleged, naming all three in the note.

Further probe is on.

