KPL match fixing scam: Bengaluru CCB conducts search at house of KSCA secretary

The City Crime Branch on Thursday raided the house of Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA) Secretary, Santosh Menon, in connection with Karnataka Premier League (KPL) match-fixing case, police said. The CCB had earlier taken the search warrant from the court to conduct the operations.

Earlier this month, a CCB team of Bengaluru police had conducted a search at the residence of Sudhindra Shinde, former Belgavi team coach, in connection with the match-fixing scandal. The police had earlier also arrested Belgavi Panthers team's owner -- Ali -- for placing bets on the matches. He had allegedly placed bets with a bookie based in Dubai and was in touch with players of other teams during the league. (ANI)

