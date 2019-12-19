Maha govt to discuss crop loan waiver with allies: Ajit Pawar

The Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi government will hold a meeting of its senior leaders on Thursday to discuss the issue of crop loan waiver for farmers, NCP leader Ajit Pawar said. Unseasonal showers in October and November damaged crops over 93 lakh hectares, and the state needs to provide some financial assistance to farmers, former chief minister Devendra Fadnavis said on Sunday, before the commencement of the winter session of the state legislature.

The opposition BJP in the state has been demanding waiver of crop loans of farmers and compensation to them for damages due to untimely rains. Speaking to reporters in the Vidhan Bhavan premises here on Thursday, Pawar said, "Senior leaders of the Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi will meet and discuss possibilities of crop loan waiver for farmers. I cannot comment more on it as it has to be discussed first." The issue of financial assistance to farmers led to ruckus in the state Assembly on Tuesday.

Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray said on Tuesday that he would fulfill his promise of providing aid to farmers, and the opposition should not try to make it appear as if it was being done under its pressure. "The word given to the farmers of the state is (a matter) between them and me, and I am going to fulfill the promise," Thackeray said..

