Anti-CAA stir: Protesters detained near Red Fort

Scores of protestors were detained by the Delhi Police near Red Fort when they tried to take out a march in defiance of the prohibitory orders imposed there to protest the Citizenship (Amendment) Act. Swarajya Abhiyan chief Yogendra Yadav was among those who were detained, officials said.

"I have just been detained from Lal Qila. About a thousand protesters already detained. Thousands on the way. I am told we are being taken to Bawana," Yadav tweeted. Protestors, which included activists and students, were dragged into buses in a bid to clear the area. Holding placards and shouting slogans, the protesters allowed themselves to be escorted to the buses.

"I know many of our mates are being detained, despite that many have gathered here. The citizenship of this country cannot be divided and this is our protest call today," Yadav said. The Delhi Police has urged protestors to go to the designated place for their protest.

"We are requesting the protestors to please apply for the designated place for the protest. In the non-designated places, public face problems and many emergency services get affected. "We urge people to not listen to any rumors. Section 144 has already been imposed in the area. Please cooperate with the Delhi Police," said Deputy Commissioner of Police (Central) Mandeep Singh Randhawa said.

Two protests are scheduled in the national capital, one by students and activists and the other by left parties. The two marches are to meet at Shaheen Park near ITO.

